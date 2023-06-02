Report: Leeds looking at hiring 40-year-old manager who has been promoted in 50% of his jobs so far











Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager, and Rob Edwards could be one candidate for the Whites.

According to The Sun, the Luton Town boss is wanted by Leeds United.

This is very interesting to say the least.

Edwards has, of course, just taken The Hatters to the Premier League, so why would he jump ship at this juncture? Well, management is just as much about job selection as it is about coaching ability.

Let’s be real here, Leeds United are more geared up for long-term success than Luton Town. With parachute payments behind them, they’re one of the favourites for promotion this season, while, with all due respect, it would be a miracle if Luton stayed in the Premier League next term.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The sad reality is that if Edwards stays at Luton he could either end up sacked or with a relegation on his CV, and that is dangerous for a young coach, meanwhile his chances of success at Leeds are significantly higher, while his wages would probably be bigger at Elland Road too.

As for Edwards as a manager, he could be just what the doctor ordered at Leeds. As we’ve just seen he knows how to get promoted, and, in fact, he’s earned promotion in 50 per cent of his club jobs so far.

Indeed, he got both Forest Green Rovers and Luton Town up, and while he couldn’t achieve that same feat at Watford or AFC Telford, a 50% promotion rate isn’t bad at all.

Leeds will be desperate to get back to the top flight at the first time of asking, and appointing Edwards could be the key to their success this season.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into next season.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Show all