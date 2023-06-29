Report: Leeds keen on signing Premier League forward hailed a ‘magician’

The latest reports suggest that Leeds United are looking to make a move for forward Emmanuel Dennis during the summer transfer window.

According to PUNCH, Leeds are looking to strengthen their attack and this has led them to turn their attention to Dennis.

The Nottingham Forest striker is apparently a primary target for the club. The report goes on to say that Leeds are also expected to keep hold of Patrick Bamford.

Reports from The Athletic earlier this month suggested that Emmanuel Dennis is “likely to leave” Nottingham Forest during the summer.

Leeds want to sign Emmanuel Dennis

Leeds are now back in the Championship but they will want to return to the Premier League as soon as possible. Strengthening their attack is a good way to do that.

The forward, who was hailed as a “magician” by his team mate Orel Mangala, was not fancied much by Steve Cooper. He only started six Premier League games.

Across his 19 Premier League appearances last season, Dennis got two goals and two assists. Despite this, the move to Leeds may be one that benefits all parties.

We have seen his quality when selected as the main man as he scored 10 goals in 33 Premier League appearances for Watford in the 2021/22 season.

Therefore, moving to Leeds in a division below may see him thrive and back to his best. If he were able to help the club get promoted then he could show his worth in the top-flight again.

Leeds definitely need to bolster their attack. Signing Dennis seems like a great start to the transfer window if they can get him back to his best. The club are in for a big season as they look to bounce back immediately, but it won’t be easy.