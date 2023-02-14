Report: Leeds hold talks with Pedro Martins











Leeds United remain in pursuit of a new manager following Jesse Marsch’s sacking over a week ago.

Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani suggested last week that a new appointment wasn’t far away.

“Hopefully white smoke by tonight (Tuesday 7 February) or tmw morning,” he wrote on Twitter.

We are on it ….hopefully white smoke by tonight or tmw morning 🙏 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 7, 2023

However, Leeds have just announced that the current interim management team will remain at the helm for the time being.

‘Leeds United can confirm Michael Skubala will continue to lead the men’s first team for the club’s upcoming fixtures,’ said a statement.

‘Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will carry on supporting Michael, alongside the backroom team already in place.’

So, the Elland Road managerial search is set to continue for… well, nobody knows.

With that in mind, speculation regarding the next permanent Leeds manager continues to do the rounds.

One of those names currently doing the rounds is an “exciting” attack-minded manager with four trophies to his name.

According to The Times, the Whites have held talks with Al-Gharafa head coach Pedro Martins.

The 52-year-old only took the reins at the Qatari club in November.

Prior to joining Al-Gharafa, Martins steered Olympiacos to three Greek first-division titles and one Greek Cup.

The Portuguese also won the Super League Greece Manager of the Year award twice.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

‘Good work’

Although Martins hasn’t plied his trade in England, he has experience against Premier League teams in Europe.

Indeed, he steered Olympiacos to a Europa League round-of-32 victory over Arsenal in 2020.

This led to The Guardian describing him as ‘the slayer of Arsenal’ ahead of the team’s meeting with Wolves.

Martins also has experience in European matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.

Back in 2019, FootballBH described him as a manager who plays an ‘exciting’ brand of football.

‘The team played an offensive style of football with high-pressure on the opponent’s defense,’ they wrote.

‘They scored the most goals in Super League (in 2018-19), created the most chances compared to all the other teams, made the most passes and made the fewest fouls.

‘All of these statistics have arisen from the good work of Pedro Martins.’

Martins seems to tick quite a few boxes for Leeds. He’s got high-level experience, is attack-minded, and knows how to win silverware.