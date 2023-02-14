Report: Leeds have interviewed Nuno Espirito Santo











Leeds United have reportedly held an interview with Nuno Espirito Santo over the vacant Whites manager’s job.

This is according to The Times, who have also claimed Leeds could pay a lower compensation than previously reported.

Leeds remain in pursuit of a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch over a week ago.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Plenty of names have been doing the rounds, but so far, there hasn’t been a breakthrough.

Indeed, Leeds confirmed on Tuesday that Michael Skubala would remain in charge of the first-team for the time being.

The Times has now shed some light over the Elland Road outfit’s apparent pursuit of Nuno.

As per the report, the Al-Ittihad head coach has had an interview over the Leeds job.

However, Nuno is yet to be offered the role, with Leeds continuing to scour the market for options.

In addition, previous reports suggested that the Whites would have had to pay Al-Ittihad £8m in compensation.

The Times have claimed that the fee for the former Tottenham and Wolves boss is lower – around £5.3m.

‘Fantastic’

Nuno wouldn’t be a bad shout for Leeds.

Admittedly, his Tottenham tenure didn’t last long, but that’s very much a blip on his CV.

It’s worth remembering that Nuno’s Spurs spell got off to a flyer, winning his first three Premier League games without conceding.

He took Tottenham to the top of the fledgling table by the end of August, and won the Manager of the Month award.

In the end, ‘a combination of mixed results, the style of play and fan reaction’ led to Spurs sacking Nuno (BBC Sport).

‘There is sympathy internally as Nuno did not come in at the easiest time and has had to handle a lot of difficult situations, including the summer transfer saga involving captain Harry Kane,’ continued the outlet.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

And for Nuno to get the Spurs job in the first place, he did very well at Wolves, getting them back into the Premier League and establishing them in the top flight.

Jose Mourinho said Nuno was an “amazing” manager, while Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot deemed him “fantastic” and “outstanding”.

Nuno is not only proven at the highest level, but has plenty of Premier League and Championship experience.

The latter might not be nice to think about, but if Leeds were to go down, Nuno knows what it takes to get back up again.