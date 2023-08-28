Leeds United are going to be busy between now and the end of the transfer window.

The Whites have a number of gaps in their squad that need plugging, and one glaring area that needs addressing is at full-back.

Indeed, Leeds are having issues at both right-back and left-back at the moment, and according to The Athletic, the Whites could end up bringing in an FA Cup winner at left-back.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

It has been reported that Leeds have had a look at Leicester City’s Luke Thomas.

The 22-year-old may only be young, but he has bags of Premier League experience under his belt.

Leeds fans should know Thomas very well. The full-back was the star of the show at Elland Road a couple of years ago in a 4-1 win as he completely locked down the left-flank and helped Leicester to a dominant win.

Thomas was described as ‘outstanding’ after his performance at Elland Road that day, and that is just a glimpse of what this young man is capable of.

Sadly, much like the rest of the Leicester squad, he struggled to really find form last season, but he’s still an incredibly talented player who has bags of untapped potential.

Photo by Hannah Fountain – CameraSport via Getty Images

As we saw at Norwich, full-backs are absolutely vital for any Daniel Farke team, and if Thomas comes in, Leeds will be looking very solid at left-back.

Sam Byram is currently covering that spot, but his injury record is chequered to say the least, and after using the likes of Leo Hjelder and Pascal Struijk over the past 12 months, Leeds won’t want to slip back into the habit of using other players out of position at left-back.

Whether or not Leeds can do some sort of deal for Thomas remains to be seen, but this certainly seems to be a situation worth keeping an eye on.