Report: Leeds considered signing Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United

Leeds United briefly thought about signing Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United on transfer deadline day.

That’s according to The Athletic, who revealed that there was an opportunity for the Whites to bring the ‘unbelievable‘ 25-year-old to Elland Road after they allowed one of their own players to leave the club on loan.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Leeds considered signing Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United

Leeds were fairly active in the January transfer window.

Jesse Marchs’s side are currently 15th in the Premier League table, just a point above the relegation zone. The Whites knew they needed help in the window and they ended up signing three new players.

Georginio Rutter was brought in for a club-record fee, while Max Wober also signed for the club. Weston McKennie joined the Whites on loan from Juventus as well, and that should be viewed as a fairly successful window.

However, after Leeds allowed Diego Llorente to leave the club and join Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma on loan, they were left without many options at right centre-back.

To tackle that, the report claims they were offered a chance to sign Manchester United’s Tuanzebe, who hasn’t played a game for the Red Devils all season.

It has been reported that Leeds briefly considered bringing the 25-year-old defender in, but after some thought, they decided against it, and Tuanzebe remained at Manchester United.

Ironically, Leeds will take on Erik ten Hag’s side in just over a week’s time, and Tuanzebe will likely be watching that game from the stands or from home after failing to secure a move away.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

