Report: Leeds considered hiring British manager who’s only won one game since 2019 before getting Allardyce

Leeds United were once one of the most stylish teams in England under Marcelo Bielsa, but all of that has gone out of the window as they try to claw their way to safety in the Premier League.

Indeed, it looks as though Sam Allardyce is set to become the new manager of the Whites, but before going for Big Sam, Leeds considered a number of equally-uninspiring options.

According to 90Min, Leeds thought about hiring a number of veteran managers in their hunt for a replacement for Javi Gracia with the likes of Harry Redknapp and Tony Pulis considered.

Now, we don’t want to besmirch two coaches who have had fantastic careers, but we can’t help but feel that both Pulis and Redknapp are over the hill by this point.

Redknapp hasn’t managed since 2017 when he was the Birmingham City boss, while Pulis has only had one job since 2019, a disastrous 10-game spell with Sheffield Wednesday that saw the Owls win just one match.

Pulis has been a firefighter in the past. He makes his teams hard to beat by sitting deep and playing long, but that style is tired and tested in the modern Premier League era.

Of course, Allardyce himself plays in a very similar fashion, but that’s a story for another day as he gears up to become the new Leeds boss.

Once upon a time, Leeds played some of the most open, attacking and free-flowing football we’ve ever seen in the Premier League, but now, they’re set to appoint Sam Allardyce, a manager who, while he gets results, doesn’t play the prettiest football.

Whether or not this move works out or backfires remains to be seen, but the Leeds hierarchy are risking a mutiny amongst their fanbase if they are relegated while playing such a backwards style of football.

