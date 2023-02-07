Report: Leeds are now considering appointing 55-year-old manager who has been compared to Jurgen Klopp











Ralph Hasenhuttl is now on the radar of Leeds United after they sacked Jesse Marsch as the club consider their options.

I News report that the 55-year-old is on the Whites’ radar and he has been out of work since his sacking by Southampton last year.

Hasenhuttl has Premier League experience, keeping Southampton in the Premier League often in difficult circumstances.

At their best, his teams play an exciting, high-pressing style of play, although it is similar to the narrow, Red Bull 4-2-2-2 style Marsch tried at Elland Road.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Hasenhuttl under consideration by Leeds

And at times, he seemed to be on the verge of losing the dressing room and his job before pulling it back, so there is plenty to consider.

That said, the Saints perhaps wish they had stuck with him, given how replacement Nathan Jones has been getting on and the fact that they are still rooted to the bottom of the table.

Michael Owen has actually compared Hasenhuttl to the man who has done so much good work at Liverpool but is having a tough time right now – Jurgen Klopp.

“I think it starts from the manager. I think the manager, rather like at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp, I see lots of similarities (with Hasenhuttl),” Owen told Premier League productions.

“It looks like he’s galvanised the whole club. Everyone is together and players buy into a style. And even when he’s had some bad, bad results, he’s come back fighting. He’s doing a miraculous job.”

Leeds need a bit of stability now, but is hard to know for sure which direction they should go in after a January window where they signed a host of players to suit Marsch and then fired him within days.