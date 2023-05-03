Report: Leeds and Crystal Palace set to battle over Championship defender











Leeds, Crystal Palace and Leicester are all keen on signing Championship star Alfie Taylor according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Taylor is ‘highly regarded’ at his current club Hull City. He has yet to play for the Tigers at senior level, but he is massively impressing in the U23’s.

The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed all three Premier League clubs, but Hull are desperate to keep him at the club.

Taylor has been involved in the match day squad for Hull in the Championship three times. No offer has yet been made by any of the three clubs.

Crystal Palace and Leeds interested in Alfie Taylor

It is no shock to see Palace and Leeds interested in a player from the Championship. Both sides have had success signing players from the division and it’s a great breeding ground for future talent.

Taylor will no doubt be a player for the future should he be signed by a Premier League club. No doubt the player would be happy to make the move as Hull are showing no signs of getting promoted anytime soon.

The big risk is that he hasn’t played professional football yet. The physicality of senior football is much different to academy football so it would most definitely be a risk.

It will be very interesting to watch this transfer saga develop as we could see a bidding war commence between the three sides.

For now though, it seems like Leeds and Palace will continue to monitor the defender for the time being.

