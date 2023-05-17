Report: Klopp is urging Liverpool to sign 26-year-old player who Carragher says is 'one of the best in Europe'











Jurgen Klopp has apparently told Liverpool’s owners to try to sign Nicolo Barella this summer.

That’s according to InterLive who report that Klopp is borderline obsessed with the Italian midfielder at this point.

Indeed, this report states that Klopp is ‘constantly’ talking about Barella behind the scenes at Liverpool, and we can absolutely understand why.

Anyone with a pair of eyes could tell you that Liverpool need to revamp their midfield this summer, and Barella could be the perfect antidote to the Reds’ current problems.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Described as ‘one of the best in Europe’ by Jamie Carragher, Barella has been lighting up Serie A for some time now, while he’s also been starring in the biggest stages of them all, winning the Euros with Italy and making a Champions League final with Inter this season.

Barella truly is a midfielder who can do it all. He’s full of energy, he’s great on the ball and he’s afraid of absolutely nobody.

He’d suit this Liverpool team to a tee, and we can only hope that Liverpool’s owners are listening to Klopp’s pleas.

Of course, signing a player of this talent is easier said than done, but with Inter continuing to struggle financially, there may well be a few player sales at San Siro in the coming weeks.

If that is indeed the case, then Liverpool need to be on hand to make sure they’re at the front of the queue for Barella as he could well be one of the best players available on the market this summer.

This transfer window is bound to be very exciting for Liverpool, and a midfield revamp is bound to be at the heart of any of the Reds’ transfer strategy.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

