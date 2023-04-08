Report: Klopp could unleash his ‘fantastic’ player against Arsenal, he’s not played for weeks











Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could make his return from injury against Arsenal on Sunday, according to The Mail.

Indeed, the Mail report that Thiago could be back in the starting XI for this game.

The Spanish international has been sidelined since early February with a hip problem, but has recently returned to training and is nearing full fitness.

Thiago’s return would be a massive boost for a Liverpool side that have struggled with injuries and poor form in midfield this season.

The former Bayern Munich star is arguably still the Reds’ most talented midfield player, being described as ‘fantastic’ in the past.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Thiago can hit the ground running and make an immediate impact against Arsenal. The Gunners have been in impressive form of late, winning their last seven league games maintaining their status as the league leaders.

Thiago’s technical ability and passing range could be key in breaking down Arsenal’s resolute defence, and he will also be expected to provide cover for Liverpool’s backline as the likes of Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka try to open up the game.

However, Klopp will need to be careful not to rush Thiago back too soon, as he has suffered several injury setbacks in recent years. The German manager may opt to ease him back into action gradually, perhaps introducing him from the bench or starting him in a less high-pressure game.

Liverpool will be desperate for a win against Arsenal, as they look to close the gap on the top four and salvage something from a difficult season. Thiago’s return could provide the spark they need to kickstart their campaign and reignite their top four hopes.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

