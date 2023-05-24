Report: Key £45m Arsenal star wanted by two European top-flight clubs











Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is attracting interest from multiple clubs according to the latest reports.

The defensive midfielder is wanted by two clubs outside of England who are looking to improve their squad according to The Mirror.

Two clubs playing in the Serie A in Italy are keen on Partey and could make a move for the Arsenal star during the summer transfer window.

The two sides interested have not been made by the article and they are both yet to make an offer for the Arsenal midfielder.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey attracting interest

Partey was a key play for Arsenal for most of the season. The player, who Arsenal signed for £45million was a big reason for their title push this campaign.

Indeed, The Independent wrote on article about him back in January describing him as ‘the Premier League’s most important player’.

The 29-year-old has made 32 Premier League appearances this season. Despite this, his drop in form over the last couple of months has seen him benched more often than not.

In the last four matches, Partey has only started once. This was in the last match where Arteta tried to play him at right-back due to injuries.

The star losing his place is not easy, and this has alerted clubs across Europe that he could be available in the summer.

Two similar midfielders in Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice heavily linked to the club. This could suggest that the Gunners are looking to massively improve their midfield and want to replace.

No matter what, Arsenal will no doubt want a similar fee for the player that they paid for him. Whether those interested can do this is not known.

