Report: Key £160k-a-week Arsenal man in talks over new contract











The latest reports are suggesting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is in talks with the club’s board to renew his contract.

According to FootballTransfers, Arteta and Arsenal have started these contract talks recently. His current contract expires in 2025.

The report claims the new contract that the Gunners hierarchy wants to give the manager would run until 2028.

Arsenal’s board reportedly believe he is the right man to keep them progressing. As such, they want to reward him with a new deal.

The club are hoping to complete contract negotiations and have a new deal agreed before their pre-season starts in mid July, added the report.

Arsenal want to extend contract of Mikel Arteta

The Spaniard, who is already on £160,000-a-week, caused somewhat of a shock this season as he led Arsenal to a second-placed finish.

It is the first time they have finished in a Champions League position since 2016 and they were top of the Premier League for over 200 days.

It makes sense to reward Arteta with a new deal. He has massively improved the Gunners since he took over and they are now title challengers.

With him doing well, the club will want to create a long-term project around him. Aiming to keep him and build a team with him at the helm for the next five years makes perfect sense.

They can focus on transfers for the present and the future. With a young squad already at the club, with many have world-class potential, there is something very exciting happening at the club.

