Report: Kerem Demirbay wanted by Newcastle United

Reports from Sky Sports have revealed that Premier League side Newcastle United are interested in Bundesliga star Kerem Demirbay.

The German has a contract which expires in the summer of 2024, but he could leave this year as Bayer Leverkusen look to cash in.

Sky Sports Germany revealed that Newcastle United are closely monitoring the player’s situation. Meanwhile, there was also interest from Hertha BSC and Fiorentina in the January transfer window but nothing materialised.

Apparently if a transfer happened this summer, then it would cost around €4m-€5m. This is around £3.5m to £4.5m.

Newcastle United identify Kerem Demirbay as transfer target

The World Cup winner has 65 goals and 77 assists throughout his career. Although the central midfielder has stayed in Germany his whole career, he would definitely be a worthwhile signing for Newcastle.

The Magpies need squad depth as they will most likely be playing in the Premier League and in Europe next season. Former Bayer Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane praised the German in the past. He said: “I rate him as a very good player. He’s technically good and has good vision.”

Demirbay is 29, so probably in his prime years. He may not play every game, but Newcastle manager Eddie Howe definitely needs a few attacking players on his bench who can change the game.

There will also no doubt be some Newcastle players deemed not good enough. We expect a lot of movement in the summer transfer window. It is key that Howe replaces players with improvements and Demirbay would definitely improve the squad.

