Report: Juventus are ready to sell their star man to Tottenham for £67m











Tottenham and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport (print edition, March 7, 2022, page 8), who claim that the Serbian could be on his way out of Turin just 18 months after he joined them from Fiorentina.

Tottenham and Manchester United could both be in the market for a new striker this summer, and Vlahovic would be a really exciting option for both clubs.

Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Juventus are ready to sell Dusan Vlahovic to Tottenham for £67m

Vlahovic was a wanted man in January 2021.

The Serbian was on fire for Fiorentina back then, and Tottenham’s fierce rivals Arsenal, who had decided to get rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, were really keen to sign him.

Vlahovic decided to snub the Gunners and join Juventus instead for just under £67 million (Sky Sports). He was expected to be the one to fire the Old Lady back to glory, but things just haven’t worked out.

The 23-year-old has scored just 19 goals for Juve in 18 months. He has failed to live up to all the hype, and his agent is reportedly looking around to see if something can be done in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Tottenham are all keen to sign him, and Juventus are ready to let him go as well – as long as they get back their investment, which was £67 million.

That’s not a bad price tag for a 23-year-old striker who Kylian Mbappe branded as ‘one of the best of his generation‘ last year.

Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham’s striker plans this summer will depend on Harry Kane.

The Englishman will enter the final year of his contract in July and his future is still up in the air. There’s a chance he could leave the club at the end of this season, especially if Spurs drop out of the top four.

If Kane does leave, Tottenham will need someone sensational to replace him, and Vlahovic would be a great shout. The Serbian has got everything and despite his difficult time at Juve, we know he has it in him after watching his goalscoring prowess when he was at Fiorentina.

It will be interesting to see what will happen this summer, but if Tottenham can sign Vlahovic, we feel it could prove to be one of the signings of the summer.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

