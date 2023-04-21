Report: Jurgen Klopp really wants Liverpool to sign 22-year-old now, he thinks he's perfect for their midfield











According to The Independent, Liverpool have identified Khephren Thuram as an ideal solution to their ongoing midfield problems.

The report states that Jurgen Klopp believes that Thuram is the perfect answer to the Reds’ issues in the middle of the park after Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson endured awful seasons this time around.

The 22-year-old has been making waves over in France with Nice, and while you may not have seen much of this young man, rest assured he’s a talent.

He’s got football in his blood. His father is World Cup winner Lillian Thuram, while his brother Marcus is also seen as one of France’s brightest talents appearing for Les Blues at the World Cup in Qatar over the winter.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Khephren has himself earned his first France cap recently, and that’s no easy feat considering the amount of talent there is in that French midfield right now.

It’s not hard to see why Klopp is big on this player.

Standing at 6ft 4, Thuram is as impressive physically as he is technically. Much like Jude Bellingham he has the ability to somehow glide on the ball while also being one of the strongest players on the pitch.

He combines strength with a low centre of gravity brilliantly, and he’d be an absolute gem in the middle of the park for Liverpool.

At the age of just 22, Thuram still has loads of room to improve too and under the tutelage of Klopp, he could become a superstar.

Of course, this deal won’t be cheap, Thuram has been touted as a £53m player recently, but after the manager gave assurances that Liverpool will spend this summer, this move should be well within their means.

Liverpool are targeting a number of midfield additions in the upcoming transfer window, and it sounds as though Thuram could be one of them.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

