Jurgen Klopp really wants £50m player to be Liverpool’s next signing

Liverpool have already made two signings this summer, but they’re not done yet.

Indeed, after arguably their worst season to date under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds need to make a few more additions to this squad in order to get back competing for the Premier League title next season.

Many are still hoping for another midfield addition, and according to The Telegraph, Jurgen Klopp sees things the same way.

Indeed, The Telegraph report that in an ideal world, Romeo Lavia would be the next signing on the agenda for the Reds.

Photo by Isabelle Field/Southampton FC via Getty Images

However, as we all know, this is far from an ideal world, and, as ever, there are hurdles to clear for Liverpool.

For a start, Lavia is valued at £50m at this point, and, understandably, the Reds are scoffing at that pricetag.

As good as Lavia is, the reality is that he’s had one season in the Premier League, and in that season he finished bottom of the table with Southampton.

It’s hard to justify a £50m pricetag for this player, while Klopp is also finding it tough to justify adding another midfielder to the ranks at Anfield.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The Reds already have Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic as options, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been playing a hybrid role, so adding another midfielder to the ranks would be a bit overkill perhaps.

With that being said though, Lavia is only 19 and the likes of Henderson and Thiago aren’t getting any younger, so we can see why Klopp does want this signing done.

Ideally, Lavia would be the next man in at Liverpool, but whether or not the Reds can find a way to get this deal done remains to be seen.