Report: Jurgen Klopp blocked 'world-class' Liverpool man's move in January

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was on RB Leipzig’s radar late in the January transfer window last month, but Jurgen Klopp put a stop to a potential move.

Keita signed for the Reds from Leipzig back in 2017, a year before he actually moved to Anfield. He cost the Reds £52.75 million (Sky Sports), but things just haven’t worked out for him.

A January exit was possible, but Klopp didn’t even consider it.

Jurgen Klopp blocked Liverpool star Naby Keita’s move in January

German outlet BILD claim this week that RB Leipzig were very keen to re-sign Naby Keita in the final few days of the January transfer window last month.

The 28-year-old played 71 times for the Bundesliga club during his time at the Red Bull Arena and directly contributed to 32 goals. That convinced Liverpool he was the right player for them, and Klopp sanctioned a big-money move to sign him.

Sadly, that has not worked out.

Keita, branded as ‘world-class’ by Virgil van Dijk, has missed 81 games in all competitions due to injury since joining Liverpool. He has contributed to fewer goals for the Reds than he did at Leipzig despite playing 56 games less in Germany.

With just six months left on his contract, Leipzig tried to lure Keita away last month, but the report claims Klopp made it clear that he wanted the Guinean to stay at Anfield until the end of the season.

Leipzig couldn’t get a deal done then, but it has been claimed that there’s a chance that they’ll come back in for Keita in the summer, when he’s available on a free transfer.

It will be interesting to see where Keita will end up in july if he doesn’t sign a new deal at Liverpool.

