Report: Julian Nagelsmann in talks with Tottenham after U-turn











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Julian Nagelsmann in recent weeks.

The German, widely regarded as one of the most promising young managers in the game, is currently available.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Antonio Conte.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea are also in pursuit of a new permanent head coach after sacking Graham Potter earlier in April.

Over the past few days, there have been some interesting developments on the Nagelsmann front.

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano reported that Nagelsmann withdrew from talks over the Chelsea job.

The 35-year-old then told Sky Sports Germany that “to cancel something, you have to commit to something”.

Romano stressed that Nagelsmann to Chelsea was “definitely over”.

A day later, Christian Falk wrote on Twitter that the 35-year-old was concentrating on landing the Spurs job.

Now, BILD – via Sport Witness – have provided a further update on the Nagelsmann to Tottenham state of play.

The German outlet claims the coach has done a U-turn after having ‘turned down’ an approach.

Nagelsmann was apparently approached by Tottenham just after being relieved of his Bayern Munich duties.

At the time, he wanted to take time out of the game, but now he’s ready and ‘very much tempted’ by Spurs.

Now, negotiations between Nagelsmann and Tottenham are ‘getting hot’.

An agreement between the two parties would be welcomed by Bayern, who’d save on the salary they still owe him.

In addition, they’d be able to demand a fee for their coach.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Our view

If Nagelsmann were to join Tottenham, it would represent a major coup for the club.

The 35-year-old is a “phenomenal” coach who already boasts an impressive CV, including a Bundesliga title.

In addition, Nagelsmann is highly regarded for his ability to develop young players.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are in need of a fresh start after a difficult campaign.

A season that promised so much has culminated in the prospect of no trophies and a battle for the top four.

We’ll see what happens on this front, and things certainly seem to be heading in the right direction.

However, there is no doubt that his potential arrival would be a major boost for the club and the fans.