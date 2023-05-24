Report: Julen Lopetegui set for Wolves talks amid spending concerns











Wolves supporters will be somewhat worried as the latest reports are suggesting that the future of manager Julen Lopetegui is now at risk.

According to John Percy, who is a journalist at The Telegraph, Julen Lopetegui set to hold further talks with Wolves this week over the future plans of the club.

The club are insisting that there’s been no fall-out. Despite this, Percy is reporting that Lopetegui clearly has concerns over what he’s been told on spending and financial fair play. This has puts his future in some doubt.

The manager has been in charge of both Sevilla and Real Madrid. He achieved the unthinkable as he helped Wolves move off the bottom of the league. They look to finish comfortably mid-table this season.

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Julen Lopetegui could leave Wolves

Lopetegui managed some remarkable things at Wolves this season if you take into account the circumstances.

They are the lowest goalscoring side in the division and do not seem to have a striker who is of Premier League quality.

Despite their 31 goals scored in 37 games, the Spaniard has managed to turn things around with the tools at his disposal.

Roberto De Zerbi described Lopetegui as a “great manager” in May, and that’s certainly the case.

Now, with a big summer in which many will strengthen, it looks like Wolves may not be able to follow suit due to FFP rules.

Of course this is a huge worry and you know the issue is bad when Lopetegui is reportedly doubting whether he should stay at the club.

This will now be a huge worry for supporters of the club who were only recently watching Wolves in the Europa League. It looks like they could be in for another season of trying to stay away from relegation again.

(Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)