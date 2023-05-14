Report: 'Incredible' star linked to Aston Villa does not want to leave Barcelona











Aston Villa have been linked to Barcelona star Ferran Torres but the latest reports have suggested that the star is not aware of such a move and does not want to leave the La Liga giants.

Mundodeportivo states that Torres does not know anything about such a move. This is despite reports linking him to the Premier League club for quite some time.

Apparently the Spaniard wants to stay at Barcelona and he ‘has not been contacted’ by Villa. He has also not been told by Barcelona that the club are interested in him.

Torres has played in the Premier League before at Manchester City. During this stint, he was hailed as a “top player” by Pep Guardiola.

Torres not aware of Aston Villa interest

The 23-year-old has managed to score 40 goals and pick up 29 assists in all competitions. The “incredible” winger is still so young despite playing at a top level.

Villa fans will be sad to hear that the attacking star is “unaware” that the club are interested. The club picked up a huge win yesterday in their battle for a European spot as they beat Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see where this transfer saga goes from here. Villa are clearly looking to bring in exciting young talent. This is in the hope that they try to keep themselves as a consistent top eight team.

Players like Torres would the the perfect coup in order to make sure they have a very strong squad. They look like they need to cope with battling in Europe and playing in the Premier League. His price tag is £40million. It will be interesting to see if Villa would be happy to spend this amount.

