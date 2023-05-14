Report: 'Incredible' £70m star Arsenal want now ready to commit to join PL rival instead











Alexis Mac Allister is ready to give the green light to a move to Liverpool, despite interest in the Argentinian from Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, which suggests that Liverpool are some way down the line in their pursuit of the Brighton and Hove Albion star.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister has been one of the Premier League’s most impressive midfielders this season. And of course, he helped Argentina win the World Cup earlier in the campaign.

Mac Allister ready to commit to join Liverpool despite Arsenal interest

Unsurprisingly, he is wanted by a host of sides heading into the summer. The Daily Mirror reports that both Arsenal and Manchester United are both admirers of Mac Allister.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

However, it is Liverpool who look set to win the race. Talks are reportedly well advanced. And Mac Allister is planning to commit to join Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead of the window opening.

Of course, Liverpool need to overhaul their midfield this summer. As noted by the Mirror, James Milner looks set to move in the opposite direction after an amazing spell on Merseyside.

At 24, Mac Allister would be a really exciting signing this summer. He is an ‘incredible‘ talent. And Brighton, once again, deserve huge credit for uncovering another real gem.

It is a blow for Arsenal if they have registered an interest in the midfielder. Mikel Arteta’s men also need to improve their options in the middle of the park ahead of their Champions League return next year.

But they have been linked with plenty of other names. So you would imagine that the Gunners will waste little time moving on to their other targets.