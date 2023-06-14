Conor Bradley is set to get a chance to impress at Liverpool during pre-season.

That is according to The Athletic.

With Calvin Ramsay set to head to Preston North End on loan, Liverpool will be light at right-back heading into the summer, and Bradley is going to get the chance to show what he can do.

This comes off the back of an incredibly successful loan spell with Bolton where Bradley won the club’s Player of the Year award.

Photo by Jake Kirkman – CameraSport/Getty Images

The 19-year-old does appear to be a talent, and while it’s easy to turn your nose up at someone who was playing in League One last season, we mustn’t forget that these young players can improve leaps and bounds overnight.

Indeed, some of the Premier League’s best players in recent years have played League One football in the past.

James Maddison was down in the lower leagues at one point, as was Harry Kane.

Write Bradley off at your own peril. He’s been called ‘incredible’ in the past for a reason, and it wouldn’t surprise us one bit if he gave Klopp something to think about this summer.

Of course, breaking into the first-team at right-back at Anfield is an almost impossible task due to the presence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, but after Alexander-Arnold pivoted into a hybrid midfield role towards the end of last season, perhaps a space could open up for Bradley.

Right-back has been a problem position for Liverpool over the past year or so, and Bradley could be the solution.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

This is a huge summer for the teenager, and if he takes this chance, he could well be set for a huge year at Anfield.

Don’t be too shocked if this young man has something of a part to play for Liverpool next season.