Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their surprise pursuit of Kai Havertz, with Bayern Munich thought to be the Chelsea player’s preferred destination this summer.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Arsenal have held initial talks with both the German’s representatives and the Blues about a possible move.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Kai Havertz was one of a number of players to have a tough year at Chelsea this past season. Nevertheless, he appears to be attracting a lot of attention this summer.

Havertz would prefer to join Bayern Munich instead of Arsenal

90min reports that Real Madrid have backed away over the Blues’ asking price. But Arsenal are looking into a potential deal, as are Bayern Munich.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Chelsea want as much of the £70 million they spent to bring Havertz to Stamford Bridge back. And they are not prepared to cover any of his wages to help facilitate a move.

So the finances involved are likely to put a stumbling block in front of Arsenal’s hopes of a surprise deal. But it seems that they may also have their work cut out to convince Havertz to make the move to the Emirates.

90min reports that Bayern Munich is Havertz’s preferred destination. So much may depend on how seriously the Bavarian giants pursue the 24-year-old.

It may have taken many aback when reports surfaced suggesting that Arsenal are eyeing Havertz. He has certainly not had the best time since joining Chelsea.

There have definitely been some highs – including a winning goal in the Champions League final. And few doubt that he is a much better player than the one he has been for much of his time at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel noted that his work-rate is ‘immense‘. And Arsenal have really benefitted from signing players from their Premier League rivals.

So Gunners fans will keeping a keen eye on whether Bayern now step up their interest in Havertz.