Tim Steidten isn’t having the easiest time of it at West Ham so far.

The Hammers’ new Technical Director is fighting an uphill battle at the London Stadium as he tried to implement a new approach to recruitment at West Ham.

However, so far, David Moyes has been resistant to change.

The Scot is apparently keen to sign more domestic Premier League proven players such as Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse, while Steidten is taking a more modern approach and looking to the continent for solutions.

According to The Express, Steidten and West Ham are split on a number of transfer targets including Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

According to this report, Fofana could still sign for West Ham if Steidten ultimately gets his way, but as we’ve seen so far this summer, convincing West Ham to dip into the market is easier said than done.

The Hammers are still the only club in the Premier League who are yet to make a single signing, and while Steidten and Moyes are both pushing their own agendas behind the scenes, nothing seems to be moving in the right direction.

Fofana appears to be a very talented player. He’s been brilliant in Ligue 1 over the past 12 months or so, and the fact that Arsenal have looked at signing the 24-year-old is a testament to his abilities.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

While Steidten may want Fofana, we can understand some of the hesitancy around this move.

Midfielders from Ligue 1 can be very hit or miss. For every N’Golo Kante there’s a Jean Michael Seri, and usually signing players who already have Premier League experience is safer.

Steidten will be pushing behind the scenes, so keep an eye out for a potential move for Fofana later in the window if the German can make his voice heard.