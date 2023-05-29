Report: How West Brom fan Aaron Ramsdale angered Wolves supporters during Arsenal's 5-0 win











Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale did something that West Brom fans will absolutely love in the second half of the Gunners’ 5-0 win over Wolves yesterday.

Mikel Arteta’s men ended the season in style. After a terrible run that saw them win just three of their previous nine games, they turned up for their fans on the final day of the season and battered Wolves.

Ramsdale didn’t have much to do in terms of shot-stopping yesterday, so he used his time to annoy the away fans instead, according to Football London.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal’s West Brom fan Aaron Ramsdale angered Wolves fans

Wolves really were awful yesterday.

Arsenal started the game incredibly well and went 2-0 up inside just 14 minutes thanks to Granit Xhaka’s brace. It was a breeze from that point, and Mikel Arteta’s side added three more, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Jakub Kiwior all finding the back of the net.

Wolves fans, like any other set of away fans, decided to have a go at the home side’s goalkeeper stood right in front of them. Ramsdale, however, didn’t just take it and move on.

The Englishman is a boyhood West Bromwich Albion fan, which makes Wolves enemy number one. That’s why, he chose to give it back to them when he got the opportunity last night.

Imitating the Baggies fans and their own song and dance, the report claims Arsenal’s number one ‘bounced up and down and gestured mockingly to the away end’ after Gabriel Jesus’ goal in the second half.

Wolves fans knew exactly what he was doing there, and they weren’t too pleased.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Wolves and West Brom are fierce rivals and fans of the two clubs really don’t like each other.

Ramsdale, who became a fan of the Baggies while watching their great escape season in 2004/05, would’ve enjoyed the result last night a bit more than the others, and who can blame him?!

However, upset Wolves fans who probably don’t watch Arsenal week in, week out, must know that Ramsdale does this with every set of away fans – it’s not just them.

That’s just who he is, and Arsenal fans absolutely love him for that.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Show all