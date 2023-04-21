Report: How Chelsea really feel about Mauricio Pochettino and his Tottenham links now











Mauricio Pochettino seems to be emerging as one of the leading candidates for the Chelsea job.

The Blues have held talks with the Argentine recently, and apparently, after further talks they’ve come away very impressed by what the 51-year-old has had to say for himself.

According to The Independent, Chelsea have come away from their talks with Pochettino very impressed, so much so that he’s considered as a leading candidate alongside Julian Nagelsmann.

Of course, Chelsea going out and hiring Pochettino is rather awkward due to his Tottenham affiliations. Spurs fans still to this day sing his name at their stadium, and bringing him to Stamford Bridge would just feel a bit off.

Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

However, according to this report, Chelsea are apparently unbothered by the fact that Pochettino has such a strong affinity for Spurs. Although, this situation has reportedly played on the 51-year-old’s mind.

It’s not all that shocking to hear that Chelsea are unfussed about Pochettino’s Spurs history. After all, Tottenham have been more than happy to appoint former Chelsea managers in the past, including one of the club’s biggest legends in the shape of Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino may have history with Spurs, but he also has history with Chelsea themselves. Back in 2016/17 he was involved in a very tight title race with the Blues, while the prior season he was embroiled in the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ when Spurs drew 2-2 with Chelsea in a memorable game that would crown Leicester City as Premier League champions.

However, it looks as though both parties are more than happy to put all of that behind them and move forwards together after a successful interview phase.

Of course, there is still every chance that Pochettino doesn’t get this job and Chelsea opt to go for Julian Nagelsmann, but based on the noises that are coming out of Stamford Bridge via these media reports, the case for appointing the Argentine is only getting stronger.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

