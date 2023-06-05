Report: 'Highly rated' Everton player expected to be a part of their plans next season











The latest reports have suggested that Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will be involved in the squad next season.

According to The Athletic, Branthwaite returning from his loan at PSV leaves Everton with five centre-backs on the books.

Manager Sean Dyche expects to make a decision on the future of Branthwaite soon. The same report suggests that he ‘impressed’ whilst out on loan and he is ‘highly rated’ by the club.

The centre-back is apparently going to be a part of Everton’s plans next season. With the club looking to cut costs, it seems like other players could lose their place for Branthwaite.

(Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Jarrad Branthwaite expected to be a part of Everton’s plans

This latest news is both huge for Everton and Branthwaite. The club clearly believes that the 20 year-old has huge potential.

With the Englishman also coming to the club when he was 17 years-old, he will be dreaming to be a consistent player in the squad.

The last two seasons, Everton have finished 16th and 17th in the division. They are flirting with relegation, so maybe it’s time to give a younger player with potential who cares for the club their chance.

Everton cannot keep on going like they are, and this summer feels like a huge one for the club. It is made much harder with the Toffees being charged with breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

With transfer uncertainty and not enough players performing at the club, Everton need to make sure they offload some players and rebuild.

(Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Show all