Report: 'Highly rated' Everton player expected to be a part of their plans next season
The latest reports have suggested that Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will be involved in the squad next season.
According to The Athletic, Branthwaite returning from his loan at PSV leaves Everton with five centre-backs on the books.
Manager Sean Dyche expects to make a decision on the future of Branthwaite soon. The same report suggests that he ‘impressed’ whilst out on loan and he is ‘highly rated’ by the club.
The centre-back is apparently going to be a part of Everton’s plans next season. With the club looking to cut costs, it seems like other players could lose their place for Branthwaite.
Jarrad Branthwaite expected to be a part of Everton’s plans
This latest news is both huge for Everton and Branthwaite. The club clearly believes that the 20 year-old has huge potential.
With the Englishman also coming to the club when he was 17 years-old, he will be dreaming to be a consistent player in the squad.
The last two seasons, Everton have finished 16th and 17th in the division. They are flirting with relegation, so maybe it’s time to give a younger player with potential who cares for the club their chance.
Everton cannot keep on going like they are, and this summer feels like a huge one for the club. It is made much harder with the Toffees being charged with breaking Financial Fair Play rules.
With transfer uncertainty and not enough players performing at the club, Everton need to make sure they offload some players and rebuild.
You may also like…
- £25m Tottenham player’s future already in doubt this summer under Ange Postecoglou
- Eddie Howe wants £38k-a-week Newcastle player to stay, but he’s ready to leave this summer
- Arsenal hope Mikel Arteta can persuade ‘phenomenal’ player to join them
- Sergio Reguilon sends message to £27m Tottenham player after saying goodbye to fans