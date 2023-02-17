Report: Harry Redknapp interested in Leeds manager's job











Leeds United remain without a permanent manager following the sacking of Jesse Marsch last week.

The Whites seemingly had several candidates in mind, but many of them have dwindled away.

Leeds were reportedly after the likes of Carlos Corberan, Andoni Iraola, Arne Slot and Ange Postecoglou.

However, all four of those have since slipped out of contention for the time being.

Now, a report has emerged claiming one of English football’s veteran managers fancies taking the Leeds reins.

According to The Mirror, Harry Redknapp is willing to make a return to management if the Whites offer him the job.

Earlier this week, Neil Warnock returned to the dugout, linking up with Huddersfield Town on a short-team deal.

Redknapp is reportedly considering doing the same on a similar arrangement if Leeds approach him.

The 75-year-old hasn’t managed since 2017 after leaving Birmingham City.

However, he has experience of successfully relegation.

Redknapp kept Portsmouth in the Premier League in 2005-06 when they lost only two of their last 10 games.

He later won the FA Cup with the South Coast club in his second spell at the club in 2008 before moving to Tottenham.

In 2010, Redknapp guided Spurs into the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Interesting

This is certainly a bit of a bombshell of a report, one that has split the Leeds fanbase.

On one hand, Redknapp is an experienced manager, and he’d likely only be staying until the end of the season.

He’s also a fan of Patrick Bamford, having previously called him “fantastic” and backing him for England.

On the other hand, Redknapp has been out of professional management for over five years now.

If Skubala fails to get a result in Leeds’ next two relegation six-pointers, it becomes all about survival.

At that point, could Redknapp be worth a shot?