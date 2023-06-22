Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is hoping to leave Spurs this summer, and Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all want to sign him.

The Englishman will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this month. There has been no news about an extension, and his future is up in the air.

The Daily Mail claim now that Kane is hoping to leave Tottenham and he has a preferred destination in mind.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham fans must be tired of all the rumours surrounding Harry Kane, Manchester United and all the other clubs in every transfer window over the last few years.

The England skipper is one of the best strikers in the world. He was absolutely outstanding in a shocking Spurs side last season, and he is a wanted man once again.

The report claims Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are all interested in signing Kane from Tottenham this summer.

Daniel Levy has reportedly made it clear that he doesn’t want to sell Kane, especially to a rival English club – in this case, Manchester United.

However, Kane hasn’t stopped dreaming.

The report claims that despite interest from the biggest clubs in Spain, Germany and France, Kane’s preference is Manchester United and he’s hoping the Red Devils will ‘resurrect their bid to sign him this summer’.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

TBR View:

A move to Real Madrid is always attractive to a top player, but it’s understandable why Harry Kane would rather join Manchester United this summer.

The Englishman will get to stay in his home country, which would likely be ideal for his family, and the fact that Alan Shearer’s Premier League record is at a very achievable distance gives him all the more reason to continue in England.

Manchester United still aren’t the club they once were, but they are in better hands now than they’ve probably been under any of their previous managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

That makes Old Trafford a great destination for Kane, but we’re sure Levy will do everything in his power to prevent that from happening this summer.