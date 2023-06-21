Declan Rice is still way more likely to join Arsenal than Manchester United this summer.

That is according to The Telegraph who report that the Red Devils are preparing their own player-plus-cash deal for Rice.

The West Ham midfielder has been named as the Gunners’ top target for months at this point, and while Arsenal haven’t made any headway with either of their two bids so far, this deal still appears to be likely to happen.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Indeed, according to The Telegraph, there is still hope that Rice will join Arsenal, and he’s much more likely to join the Gunners than he is the Red Devils.

However, there is a third party involved in this transfer race, and that could pose a big issue.

Manchester City are also said to be keen on the ‘very good finisher’, and according to The Telegraph, the Cityzens have the financial capabilities to blow both United and Arsenal out of the water.

Of course, as treble winners, a move to the Etihad is incredibly alluring for any player, but, at the same time, it has been reported that Rice wants to stay in London and he’d be guaranteed more gametime at Arsenal, so that is certainly something to keep in mind.

Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

For now, Rice’s future is still up in the air, and with West Ham holding firm on their valuation of more than £100m, it may take a little while before the ball truly gets rolling on this one.

Arsenal are seemingly in the driver’s seat for now, but as we’ve seen in the transfer market time and time again, things can change in an instant.

It remains to be seen where Rice will end up, but one thing is for sure, this will be one of the sagas of the summer.