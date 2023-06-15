There is a general feeling that Tom Davies will decide to leave Everton this month despite the Toffees offering the midfielder a new contract at Goodison Park.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that the 24-year-old is attracting interest from rival clubs in the Premier League, as well as in the Championship.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Tom Davies‘ current terms on Merseyside expire this summer. However, Everton confirmed with their retained list that the academy graduate had been offered a new contract.

Tom Davies could leave Everton

It may have surprised some to see Davies offered an extension. Unfortunately, he has struggled to kick on over the last few years. In fact, he played no part in Sean Dyche’s side’s final seven Premier League games.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

He actually did not complete 90 minutes in the top-flight after August. So perhaps the loss to Fulham in April will prove to be his final appearance for Everton.

Football Transfers notes that Davies is heading for talks with Everton about his future. And he may decide to snub a contract in the hope of securing more game-time. There is interest from teams in the top two tiers.

Obviously, it is not ideal for Everton to potentially miss out on a substantial fee for Davies. And given that he is an academy graduate, the fans will have been particularly hopeful that he could make the grade.

Unfortunately, it does feel ominous that he is not playing more regularly at this stage of his career.

Everton will not want him to join another Premier League side. But a move to the Championship may help Davies relaunch his career.

Perhaps the Toffees could look at agreeing a deal that sees him then head to the second tier on loan.