Report: Gabriel Martinelli signs new Arsenal contract











Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners forward has committed his future to the club until the summer of 2027, David Ornstein added in his report.

Last week, The Athletic reported that Martinelli had agreed a new four-and-a-half deal with Arsenal.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Now, the Brazil international has apparently signed the new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Martinelli’s previous deal expired at the end of next season.

However, the club did hold a two-year option, which would have allowed them to extend his deal until 2026.

Nonetheless, Arsenal have decided to reward the 21-year-old with fresh terms.

Fantastic news for Arsenal – TBR View

If true, this is the news – well, one of the news – that Gunners fans will have wanted to hear.

Martinelli has become a real star for Arsenal, and he’s only at the start of his career, so who knows how far he can go.

The youngster hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium in his maiden season.

He became the first teenager since Nicolas Anelka to score his way into double figures for the Gunners.

Martinelli then spent some time out of the XI as he developed his game.

Mikel Arteta often received criticism for now giving him much game time, but once again, his long game has been justified.

Martinelli has now committed his future to the club that took a chance on him when they signed him from Ituano.

Likewise, the Gunners have a future superstar on their books until 2027, testament to their rise back to the top.

Quite literally – Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table and will hope to win their first title for 19 years.