Fulham appear to be keen to add a new midfielder to their ranks this summer.

According to 90Min, Fulham are amongst the clubs interested in FC Lorient’s Enzo Le Fee.

We’ve seen the Whites linked with a plethora of new midfielders in recent months from Sander Berge to highly-rated Brazilian star, Andre.

Now, Fulham appear to be keen on Le Fee, and this is a very interesting rumour to say the least.

Le Fee has been making a real name for himself over in France, being labelled as a ‘magician’ due to his creativity and technique in the middle of the park.

Unfortunately for Fulham, they’re not the only team with Le Fee in their sights, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham are also credited with an interest in this report.

Le Fee would likely operate in the Harrison Reed role in this Fulham team as a shuttling central midfield player who can also drift into wide areas, and that’s where the Frenchman works best.

Indeed, this is a player who loves to get forwards. He’s got nine goal contributions to his name this season already, while he’s averaging one successful cross and 1.9 successful dribbles per game too.

Of course, Fulham know better than most that they need to be careful when shopping in Ligue 1. The Whites have fallen into this trap of signing highly-rated midfielders from France before only for it to backfire – just look at Jean Michael Seri and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa as two examples.

Fulham know that they will be in the Premier League next season, and they can now start putting together their summer recruitment plan for next term as they, once again, look to perhaps mount an assault on the European places in the Premier League.

