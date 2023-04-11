Report: Fulham eyeing free transfer move for another midfielder from the Portuguese league











According to O Jogo, Fulham are eyeing up a free transfer move for Porto’s Mateus Uribe.

The 32-year-old Porto midfielder is out of contract in the summer, and Fulham could swoop to bring him to Craven Cottage on a free.

It wouldn’t’ be surprising at all to see this move go ahead. After all, the Whites have had a keen eye on Portugal for quite some time.

Indeed, after the arrival of Joao Palhinha last summer, Fulham have been fishing in this pond rather frequently with links to the likes of Alex Grimaldo, Braga’s Al Musrati and now Uribe all emerging.

After posting another set of damaging financial accounts, Fulham will still be looking over their shoulders when it comes to FFP, and a free agent signing could be just what the doctor ordered at Craven Cottage.

Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

The Whites are lacking quality midfield depth at the moment. Sasa Lukic doesn’t look up to scratch after arriving from Torino in January, and while Tom Cairney is a fan favourite, his fitness and pace isn’t suited to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Uribe has been a Champions League regular for some time now, and he would have no problem fitting in at Fulham given the strong Portuguese-speaking contingent at the club.

At the age of 32, there may be some concerns about Uribe potentially declining, but as Willian has shown this year, there are certainly a few players out there that fit into the ‘old but gold’ category and Marco Silva will be hoping that Uribe can follow that same trajectory.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into the summer transfer window and Uribe’s contract winds down.

LISBOA, PORTUGAL – 2023/04/07: Matheus Uribe of FC Porto and João Mário of SL Benfica in action during the Liga Portugal Bwin match between SL Benfica and FC Porto at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. (Final score: SL Benfica 1 – 2 FC Porto). (Photo by David Martins/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

