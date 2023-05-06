Report: ‘Fast’ 24-year-old genuinely backs himself to become a key player if he signs for Arsenal











Declan Rice backs himself to carve out a key role for himself at Arsenal if he signs for The Gunners this summer.

That is according to GiveMeSport, who have given the lowdown on how Rice is feeling about the rumours linking him with a move to north London.

The self-proclaimed ‘fast’ midfielder is apparently very impressed with the work Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal over the past few years, and he has sufficient belief in his ability that he’ll be able to work his way into the Arsenal first team.

Of course, breaking into this Arsenal side won’t be easy.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The England international may well have been described as ‘world class’, but to step up and do it at the top level is a different matter altogether.

Yes, Rice would be the shiny new toy if Arsenal were to sign him this summer, but we mustn’t just disregard how brilliant both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been this season.

If the Premier League season pans out how many expect it to, Arsenal will come within a whisker of winning the title, and both Partey and Xhaka have played huge roles in that.

Rice has shown himself to be a very capable player at West Ham, but make no mistake about it, he still has a whole lot to prove at the highest level, and if he comes into Arsenal, he may not slot straight into the starting XI.

Of course, Rice backs himself to make his mark at Arsenal, and that sort of confidence will bode well for him if he does make this switch.

It will certainly be intriguing to see how Rice gets on if he does make this move in the summer.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

