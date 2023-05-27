Report: 'Extremely talented' star set to join Crystal Palace











The latest reports suggest that Crystal Palace are close to signing AFC Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma this summer.

According to journalist Matt Woosnam from The Athletic, Lerma will be joining Crystal Palace on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer. Woosnam said he is ‘expected to join Palace’

Bournemouth have been unable to convince Lerma, who won the Player of the Year award at the Dorset club this season, to sign a new deal.

The Eagles have been very keen to bolster their midfield due to the fact that James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic are leaving at the end of the season.

Jefferson Lerma close to joining Crystal Palace

This is a great signing for Crystal Palace. Lerma’s quality is proven by the fact that he was named the Player of the Year at his club.

With Palace losing two midfielders they needed more depth desperately in this position. To be able to sign Lerma and get him on a free transfer ticks all the boxes.

The “extremely talented” Colombian international will also allow Eberechi Eze to have more freedom in attack. With the English attacking midfielder scoring 10 Premier League goals, this transfer will no doubt help him thrive in an attacking role even more.

The Eagles just missed out on a top-half finish this campaign. They were in a relegation battle for a while but the way they have dealt with teams below them in the last nine games shows they have the potential to push for a top half finish. Signings like Lerma will be key to helping the club achieve their goals and establish themselves even further.

