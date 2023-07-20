Report: ‘Extraordinary’ player is closer to signing for Tottenham than Edmond Tapsoba is right now

Tottenham are on the hunt for new centre-backs, and two names have dominated this discourse over the past few weeks.

Indeed, while there have been links with the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Clement Lenglet, two big names have persisted above any others – Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

It really has felt that if Tottenham are to spend big money on a centre-back this summer, it would be for one of those two, and according to 90Min, we may not be far off a conclusion to this story.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

90Min report that Tottenham are confident that their centre-back saga will be over soon, and, more intriguingly, they note that Van de Ven’s negotiations with Spurs are slightly more advanced than Tapsoba’s.

As things stand, Van de Ven is closer to joining Tottenham than Tapsoba, and while things can change very quickly in terms of transfers, it looks as though Van de Ven could be the player who joins first.

This is very exciting to say the least.

Tottenham are in desperate need of a new left-sided centre-back above anything else, and Van de Ven very much ticks that box.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

A left-footer who is good on the ball and is absolutely rapid, there’s a reason the Dutchman has been described as an ‘extraordinary’ defender in the past.

As for Tapsoba, talks on that front are ongoing, and while they’re not as advanced as the Van de Ven discussions, it has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that a new round of talks have been pencilled in for next week, so don’t be too shocked if there is some headway made on that front sooner rather than later.

It looks like Tottenham could have a new quality centre-half through the door very soon, so watch this space.