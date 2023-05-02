Report: 'Exceptional' player has now left Arsenal on a permanent deal











Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has reportedly completed a permanent move to Serie A side Monza, where he has been on loan since the start of the season.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners on an initial loan deal back in January 2020. That move was made permanent in the following summer, but Mari only played 22 times for Arsenal in all competitions.

Now, The Mirror claim he has left the club and joined Monza on a permanent deal.

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari – Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Pablo Mari joined Monza from Arsenal on a season-long loan deal last summer.

The Italian side had an option inserted to buy him at the end of that deal, but it was made clear that they would be obligated to do so if they managed to avoid relegation in the Serie A.

Monza achieved that over the weekend following their 2-0 win over Spezia, and that triggered the €7 million (£5.9m) clause that obligates them to sign Mari permanently.

The report from The Mirror now claims that the ‘exceptional‘ Spanish defender has completed a permanent exit from Arsenal after completing his move to Monza.

That brings an end to Mari’s three-and-a-half-year spell on the Gunners’ books.

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari – Photo by Giuliano Marchisciano/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

TBR View:

Mari is by no means a bad player, but things just didn’t work out for him at Arsenal.

He suffered a serious injury just a few months after joining the Gunners. That kept him out of action for almost six months – 171 days to be exact.

Arsenal had brought in Gabriel Magalhaes by that point, and that reduced the need for Mari in the side.

A move away for Mari is the best thing for all parties, and Arsenal can now put the £5.9 million they’ve received from Monza to good use.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

