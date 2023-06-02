Report: 'Exceptional' Arsenal star wants to stay and loves Mikel Arteta











The latest report will be one Arsenal fans are over the moon to hear as it suggests that Martin Odegaard is very happy at the club and loves Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal had a fantastic season which shocked many. They were top of the Premier League for over 200 days but in the end finished second.

The reasons for this great campaign were down to the manager and also players like Odegaard stepping up and swatting away the opposition.

No doubt they will be hoping they can replicate their great form in 2023/24 and this time they will be hoping to beat Manchester City to the title.

(Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard is loving life at Arsenal with Mikel Arteta

Reports from The Standard will have made Arsenal fans happy today. The report suggests that Odegaard is not for sale despite him being linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

The report from the Standard says: “Odegaard is happy at Arsenal and he enjoys an excellent relationship with manager Mikel Arteta, who made him captain last summer.”

The “exceptional” playmaker signed for a reported £30million. He has had a fantastic campaign for the club. In the Premier League, the attacking midfielder has managed 15 goals and eight assists.

This is a great tally for the Norwegian international, who has also been named captain this season.

It is huge news that Arsenal will not entertain offers and that he has a good relationship with Arteta. It shows how much of an influence Arteta is having on this squad.

The ceiling is now very high for Arsenal and they just need to build up some experience to battle at the top next season.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)