Everton have regularly checked on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as the Toffees prepare for another tricky summer in the transfer market.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which suggests that Sean Dyche’s side may well be on the lookout for potential bargains once again despite keeping themselves in the Premier League on the final day of the campaign.

It has been tough for Everton fans over the last few windows. Poor recruitment in years gone by has meant that they have been restricted in what they can do.

Everton checking regularly on Moussa Dembele

And thus, it seems that Moussa Dembele‘s status as a future free agent has left Everton on alert. The Athletic reports that the Toffees have regularly checked on the 26-year-old.

Dembele looks set to leave Lyon this summer. He has been more of a peripheral figure this term, featuring in just one of their last nine Ligue 1 games of the campaign.

And his record this season is an underwhelming one. Dembele has scored just three goals in the French top flight. But his previous form perhaps suggests that he is worth taking a punt on.

Dembele will leave Lyon with 70 goals in 172 games for the club in all competitions. Before that, he had 51 in 94 for Celtic. So he is certainly someone who knows where the back of the net is.

At his best, he is an ‘excellent‘ goalscorer. And if he is available on a free transfer, he could prove to be a really shrewd addition for Everton.

But Everton undoubtedly need any striker who comes in to really hit the ground running and take some of the pressure off of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.