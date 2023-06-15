Everton are amongst the Premier League sides to have registered an interest in Amad Diallo, with the Toffees keen to sign the Manchester United youngster on loan next season.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that West Ham United, Burnley and Fulham are also admirers of the 20-year-old.

There is real excitement about Amad Diallo once again. A tough loan spell at Rangers threatened to set his development back. But he spent this past season on loan with Sunderland. And that has the potential to be a bit of a game-changer for the winger.

Everton register interest in Amad Diallo loan

Erik ten Hag wants to take a look at Diallo during pre-season. But if he decides that he is not quite ready to be in the fold at Old Trafford, there are a host of Premier League sides waiting in the wings.

According to 90min, Everton and West Ham have registered an interest. Meanwhile, newly-promoted Burnley are also in the running – as are Fulham.

It is really difficult to know what this summer is going to hold for Everton. They managed to keep themselves in the Premier League on the final day of the campaign.

But past mistakes in the transfer market may limit what Sean Dyche can do. So it is hardly surprising that Everton are looking towards the loan market with the likes of Diallo.

Diallo scored 14 goals for Sunderland this past season as they reached the Championship play-off semi-finals. And he appears to have the confidence to take the next step this coming year.

He was ‘incredible‘ at the Stadium of Light. And he would relish the chance to show what he can do at the highest level.

Everton will have to be clever in the loan market. But if the chance presents itself, a deal for Diallo could be inspired.