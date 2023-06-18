Everton are planning to make a £20 million move for Iliman Ndiaye in the summer transfer window, but face a battle trying to agree a deal for the Sheffield United star.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (18/6; page 59), which suggests that Sean Dyche is ready to reignite his interest in the 23-year-old from the January transfer window.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Iliman Ndiaye is attracting attention after an outstanding campaign with the Blades. He scored 15 goals in all competitions, including 14 in the second tier as Paul Heckingbottom’s side sealed promotion.

Everton planning Iliman Ndiaye move

And Dyche wants to bring the Senegal international to Goodison Park as a priority. However, Everton have a couple of major hurdles to clear.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Firstly, The Sun on Sunday (18/6; page 59) reports that there is growing interest in Ndiaye from former club Marseille.

Meanwhile, the report notes that Ndiaye did not want to join Everton in January. And his stance is not thought to have changed in the months since.

Everton are going to face a difficult window. Reports from the Daily Star have suggested that Dyche is aware that the club need to move players on to balance the books.

And with that, it is going to be incredibly tough to move the squad forward. They have barely managed to stay up over the last two years.

So selling the players who bring in significant funds is going to be a huge gamble. Everton therefore, are surely going to be on the lookout for potential bargains.

They absolutely need another forward. Ndiaye would be a superb option as he is an ‘incredible‘ talent. But it would appear that they have their work cut out to get him.