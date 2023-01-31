Report: Everton offered chance to sign Arsenal fan Paul Onuachu











Everton have turned to Sean Dyche to help save them from relegation, and the new Toffees boss has been offered a chance to sign a giant striker – Paul Onuachu.

The Merseysiders have had a woeful campaign in the Premier League so far. They’ve won just three times all season, and there’s a huge risk of relegation looming over Goodison Park.

A prolific goalscorer could change the game for Everton, and they’ve been offered the opportunity to sign one.

Everton offered chance to sign Arsenal fan Paul Onuachu

Sean Dyche had a target man in Chris Wood at Burnley and he was brilliant there.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will likely be given that job now, but the Everton striker is capable of so much more than just being a target man up top.

That’s probably why the Toffees are looking for another striker to start alongside Calvert-Lewin, and among the names linked with a move to Goodison Park is Genk’s Paul Onuachu.

The Daily Mail claim that the Toffees have been offered the chance to sign the 6ft 7in Nigerian striker, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Genk this season – a couple more than Frank Lampard’s side have managed in the first 20 games of the Premier League this term.

The report reveals that Southampton tried to sign him last week, with Genk demanding £16 million to let him go.

We imagine Everton will be able to afford that quite comfortably, but whether they will go with Onuachu over their other targets remains to be seen.

He’s an Arsenal fan

Like most other foreign players, Onuachu has been following the Premier League for a long time and dreams of playing in England.

The Nigerian has even admitted the team and the players he supported as a youngster – Everton and Southampton’s Premier League rivals, Arsenal.

Onuachu said in a past interview with Voetbal Nieuws: “I really like Arsenal. Adebayor was one of the players

“I admired the most who played there. I really was a fan of him, as well as Kanu. I really love watching Arsenal too.”

