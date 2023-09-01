Everton need to be busy on deadline day.

The Toffees are in a really sticky situation at the moment, and their squad could be about to get much weaker as Alex Iwobi looks set to move to Fulham.

While Iwobi may be headed to Craven Cottage, there could now be a player headed in the opposite direction.

Indeed, according to Miguel Delaney, Everton now want to beat Wolves to the signing of Harrison Reed from Fulham.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The £8m midfielder could be exactly what Everton need to replace Iwobi.

Not the trickiest player of all-time, Reed is a sturdy, reliable and energetic midfielder – simply put, he is perfect for Sean Dyche.

Of course, as ever, this won’t be a deal that is easy to do.

Fulham are already set to lose Joao Palhinha, so they won’t be keen to completely decimate their midfield, while Marco Silva stated in his press conference on Thursday that the Whites were trying to tie the Ginger Iniesta down to a new deal.

With that being said, Reed is in the final year of his deal, and if he does indeed want to leave Fulham, this is his chance to move while guaranteeing his club a fee.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as the deadline ticks ever closer.

Reed could be on the move today as both Everton and Wolves look to sign the former Southampton man.