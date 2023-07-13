Everton now confident they’re going to sign ‘electric’ attacker soon, a deal is close

Everton are now growing in confidence over a deal to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga this summer.

That’s according to Football Transfers, which claims that Everton are also eyeing Leeds United duo Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto.

Sean Dyche will be keen to bolster his squad this summer after narrowly avoiding relegation last time out.

The Englishman was brought in to replace Frank Lampard just a week before the January window closed, leaving Everton little time to back their manager in the market.

In fact, Dyche didn’t bring in one player during the window, but he’s already moved to snap up Ashley Young on a free transfer this summer.

Everton struggled in front of goal last season and are expected to re-shape their frontline over the coming weeks. And it seems they are closing in on a deal to sign Anthony Elanga from Manchester United.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Everton confident over Elanga deal

Football Transfers claims that while Gnonto and Harrison are of interest to Everton, Elanga is closer to a switch to Goodison Park.

Indeed, the outlet notes that there is ‘confidence’ it will be wrapped up soon.

Photo by Michael Zemanek/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Elanga struggled for minutes at Manchester United last season after enjoying an impressive breakthrough campaign beforehand.

The 21-year-old made just 16 appearances in the Premier League last time out and will undoubtedly be keen to play more regularly.

He’s been lauded for his ‘electric’ pace and would be an astute addition to the current Everton squad.

Elanga has already shown flashes of brilliance in the Premier League and has plenty of time to improve under Dyche’s guidance.