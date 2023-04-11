Report: Everton midfielder Isaac Price decides he wants to move to Standard Liege











The Daily Mail has reported that Everton academy star Isaac Price has decided he wants to leave the Toffees to move to Standard Liege.

The 19-year-old midfielder has already held talks with Everton, but it looks like he fancies a move to the Belgian side. The Daily Mail say this could be a ‘cut-price’ deal and that the move to Liege ‘looks likely’.

The Northern Irish midfielder is yet to make a professional appearance. Despite this, former Toffees manager Frank Lampard was a ‘big admirer’, per the Daily Mail.

The central midfielder is also in the Northern Ireland academy set up, where he currently plays for their U21 side. His Everton contract currently expires in the summer.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton academy star Isaac Price wants to leave the club

Price is clearly a player Everton rate. He has already made 60 appearances for the Everton U21 side despite only being 19.

With this in mind, they would no doubt want to keep the talent and slowly start to embed him in the senior squad. Clearly Price wants to be playing first team football sooner. This is probably what has tempted him to leave the Premier League club.

It is hard for Price to move to the Everton senior side at the moment. They are in a relegation battle and have good midfielders like Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

One academy star, striker Ellis Simms has been integrated into the squad this season and perhaps that is why Price feels somewhat hard done by. Simms is a bit older however and the attacking depth at the club is very poor.

If Price does move to Standard Liege in the summer, then it will no doubt be a good move for him. Despite this, he will possibly think what could have been if he had stayed in the youth setup at Everton for a little longer.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Show all