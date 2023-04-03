Report: Everton make move for USA international Brandon Vazquez











The latest transfer rumours see Everton linked with a move for a USA international who has a great eye for goal.

The latest news around Everton has surfaced from very reliable publication The Athletic. Their staff dedicated to the MLS revealed that the Toffees have enquired and are continuing to scout striker Brandon Vazquez.

Vazquez, who is only valued at £7 million on Transfermarkt, has struggled so far at the start of the 2023 season to get some goals. He only has one this season; however, he managed 28 goals and assists combined last season.

Everton have been scouting the attacker, who is just 24 years old. They definitely need a forward as they have not been able to rely on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Everton scouting forward Brandon Vazquez

With Demarai Gray Everton’s top goalscorer with six goals, per BBC Sport, it is not a shock to see the club in a relegation battle. This is emphasised more because their next top goal scorer only has three goals.

Vazquez is young, and his 18 goals last season shows he has an eye for goal, but there is definitely an element of risk with this transfer rumour.

Everton need a striker who will immediately settle and be scoring soon after joining. If the Toffees are still in the Premier League next season then it is not a certainty that Vazquez will be able to do that.

The 24-year-old striker definitely has potential, but the move would be a risk for both Everton and for himself, if he were to make the move. Vazquez currently has one cap for the United States of America and he managed to score in this match.



If he wants to stay in the international setup, he needs to be playing consistently and performing well, and there is a chance that this doesn’t happen at Everton.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Show all