Report: Everton make initial contact with 61-year-old manager as they consider Sean Dyche's future











Everton have made initial contact with Luis Castro as the Toffees consider the future of Sean Dyche ahead of the summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Record, as Everton prepare for the final game of the Premier League season. The Toffees are on pole position to stay in the division. However, their fate is far from certain.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It appeared to be an incredibly smart move to appoint Sean Dyche after sacking Frank Lampard. However, Dyche has only won four of his games in charge. And it now seems that there is a question mark over his future at Goodison Park.

According to a report from the Daily Record, Dyche may make a swift exit from Merseyside. And Everton have begun to sound out other managers.

Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

One of the names they have made initial contact with is Luis Castro. The 61-year-old is currently in charge of Botafogo in Brazil. He has previously managed the likes of Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk.

It is not clear whether Everton plan to follow up on their interest in Castro. But you would imagine that they will have a host of names on their radar if they are considering Dyche’s future.

Dyche looked to be a perfect choice for Everton. And in fairness, he was picking up the pieces from Lampard’s tenure which went on far too long. So it would be unfair to not give him a summer to build more of a squad he would want.

Perhaps the situation would have been different had he come in during the World Cup and ahead of the January transfer window.

Obviously, if the chance to make an exciting appointment comes along, Everton have to take it. And they may be wondering if they can emulate Brighton’s inspired move for Roberto De Zerbi with Castro.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens in the days after Everton’s Premier League campaign concludes.