Report: Everton make 32-year-old PL star their top striker target











Everton plan to make a move for Michail Antonio in the summer should they manage to keep themselves in the Premier League this season, with The Sun on Sunday (19/3; page 59) reporting that West Ham could decide to let the 32-year-old leave.

It remains impossible to call which three teams will depart the Premier League this season. But Everton have boosted their survival hopes with some impressive results under Sean Dyche, the latest of which came on Saturday as the Toffees claimed a point against Chelsea.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With Dyche at the helm, many rival sides will surely be expecting Everton to get themselves out of trouble. And if they manage it, the Toffees seemingly have a few ideas in mind ahead of the summer.

Everton eyeing Michail Antonio this summer

One of the players they apparently want is Antonio, with The Sun on Sunday (19/3; page 59) reporting that he is their top striker target for the upcoming window.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Everton want a couple of new attackers in the summer. And West Ham may be open to letting Antonio leave with the Hammers also looking to get stuck into the market.

Antonio has been an outstanding signing for the Hammers, with 70 goals for the club in all competitions. But his influence on the side has waned somewhat this season. He has only scored three league goals.

West Ham also find themselves in trouble. So there are a lot of plates which need to stop spinning before any progress can be made on a potential move to Goodison Park for the Jamaica international.

It may not be a move which overly excites the Everton fans. Antonio has been ‘terrific‘ for the Irons. But he turns 33 later this month. And his form this term may alarm some supporters on Merseyside.

But if they can do a deal for a reasonable fee, it does have the potential to be a smart piece of business.